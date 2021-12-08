 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Federal judge strikes blow in Madsen's legal fight against city of Lincoln over coronavirus DHMs
0 Comments
alert top story editor's pick

Federal judge strikes blow in Madsen's legal fight against city of Lincoln over coronavirus DHMs

  • Updated
  • 0
Madsen's 8.8 (copy)

LPD officers stationed themselves outside of Madsen's Bowling & Billiards last August.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

A federal judge struck a blow Wednesday to Madsen's Bowling & Billiards' legal fight against the city alleging its directed health measures during the COVID-19 pandemic were a violation of constitutional rights.

"The need to prevent the spread of COVID-19 was severe, and the DHMs provided legitimate ways to limit community spread," Chief United States District Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. said in his order striking down a substantial portion of the claims raised. 

A number of state claims remain, alleging violations of the Nebraska Opening Meetings Act and abuse of power. 

But the judge dismissed the federal constitutional claims against the City of Lincoln, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez and former Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister from the case, leaving only Lancaster County. 

Omaha convenience stores challenge state's new 'take-out' liquor law

Its attorneys haven't yet filed a similar motion.

Last month, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and its board were dropped from the case entirely.

In February, before the case moved to federal court, District Judge Michael A. Smith granted the city's motion to dismiss two of Madsen's three claims for monetary relief and denied a motion for an injunction that would have blocked the city from enforcing mask mandates and other local directed health measures as the civil lawsuit works its way through court. 

The city fought the move, saying the DHMs were necessary to protect the public. 

Woman with COVID-19 who spit on walls at Lincoln hospital, punched nurse found not responsible

In his order, Smith said Madsen's spent considerable time alleging the DHMs issued by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department were void because they exceeded the state's rules. The judge said he was skeptical there was support for a finding that they were illegal, given state statutes that give the health department its powers, but declined to make determinations then. 

Not long after, the case moved to U.S. District Court. 

In the order Wednesday, Rossiter detailed the DHMs and case law regarding constitutional scrutiny during a public-health crisis, saying Madsen's claims failed. 

In the suit, Madsen's alleged Gaylor Baird and Lopez — primarily through the issuance and enforcement of various DHMs — violated its rights to equal protection, freedom of speech and assembly, unconstitutionally seized its property and violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, among other things. 

Lincoln's risk dial rises as COVID-19 cases hit high for the year

Rossiter said as Madsen's frames it, Lopez exceeded her authority because some DHMs, such as the "masking requirements, prohibitions on door-to-door sales for select businesses, and arbitrary restrictions on alcohol sales," were “more restrictive” than those issued by DHHS for Lancaster County. 

And it argues the DHMs prevented it from fully operating its business.

"Madsen Bowling has not alleged it was unable to continue operating as a bowling alley, bar, or restaurant, but only that its operating time, services, and capacity were temporarily restricted," the judge said. "Madsen Bowing points to no authority suggesting the Fourteenth Amendment protects the 'liberty' to operate or engage in commerce without such restrictions during a public-health emergency."

Rossiter said Madsen's has not alleged facts to support a conclusion that the restrictions on commerce were "‘so egregious or outrageous that it is conscience-shocking."

'An urgent to-do': Nebraska officials roll out campaign to bolster child vaccination efforts

Attorneys for the business also took aim at an ordinance passed by the City Council on Aug. 31, 2020, prohibiting posting of signs in the council chambers while the council is in session, calling it a restriction of freedom of speech and expression. 

The judge disagreed, finding the restriction not only viewpoint-neutral, "but also reasonable."

In the end, Rossiter dismissed the civil rights violation claims against the city and city leaders because Madsen's "failed to allege any actionable constitutional violations." 

"We're pleased with the ruling. We're looking forward to getting past this and moving forward as a community," City Attorney Yohance Christie said when asked about the ruling. 

Madsen's attorney, J.L. Spray, didn't immediately return a message seeking comment. 

Nebraska rates No. 8 in vaccinating nursing home residents, but middle of pack on staff

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

One million turtles were released into a river in the Amazon

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News