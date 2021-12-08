Federal judge strikes blow in Madsen's legal fight against city of Lincoln over coronavirus DHMs

And it argues the DHMs prevented it from fully operating its business.

"Madsen Bowling has not alleged it was unable to continue operating as a bowling alley, bar, or restaurant, but only that its operating time, services, and capacity were temporarily restricted," the judge said. "Madsen Bowing points to no authority suggesting the Fourteenth Amendment protects the 'liberty' to operate or engage in commerce without such restrictions during a public-health emergency."

Rossiter said Madsen's has not alleged facts to support a conclusion that the restrictions on commerce were "‘so egregious or outrageous that it is conscience-shocking."

Attorneys for the business also took aim at an ordinance passed by the City Council on Aug. 31, 2020, prohibiting posting of signs in the council chambers while the council is in session, calling it a restriction of freedom of speech and expression.

The judge disagreed, finding the restriction not only viewpoint-neutral, "but also reasonable."

In the end, Rossiter dismissed the civil rights violation claims against the city and city leaders because Madsen's "failed to allege any actionable constitutional violations."