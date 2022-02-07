Federal judge serving one of Nebraska districts to move to senior status in 2023

U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard announced Monday his plan to retire from regular active service a year from now.

In a letter to President Joe Biden, Gerrard, who is 68, said he would continue to render substantial judicial service for this district and the United States as a senior judge.

"Because Nebraska has only three active district judgeships, and a heavy docket of both criminal and civil cases, your consideration for this timely appointment of a successor judge is deeply appreciated," the judge wrote.

Sen. Deb Fischer called Gerrard an "accomplished, skilled, and respected jurist who has served Nebraskans on both the Nebraska Supreme Court and federal district court."

"I value his counsel and friendship, and I have always enjoyed hearing his enlightening observations about life. I thank him for his many years of service to our state and wish him the very best as he moves to this next chapter,” she said in a statement.

Fischer said she and fellow Sen. Ben Sasse soon would announce the application process for Nebraskans interested in filling the vacancy.

Gerrard's announcement of a Feb. 6, 2023, transition to senior status, appears to take into account that it recently has taken about a year to 13 months from the announcement of a vacancy to U.S. Senate confirmation, according to a report last week from the Washington-based Brookings Institution.

In his first year in office Biden has had more judicial appointments confirmed than any president since President John F. Kennedy in 1961, according to the Brookings report.

Gerrard has served on the federal bench since 2011, when President Barack Obama nominated him to the judgeship. At the time, Gerrard was chief justice of the Nebraska Supreme Court. In 1995 at the age of 41, he was the youngest appointee to the court in state history.

In U.S. District Court, Gerrard succeeded District Judge Richard Kopf, who retired from regular service effective Dec. 1, 2010.

A native of Schuyler, Gerrard had been in private law practice in Norfolk from 1981 to 1995 before his appointment to the court. He was city attorney for Battle Creek from 1982 to 1995.

Gerrard is a 1975 graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University and earned his law degree from McGeorge School of Law at the University of the Pacific in 1981.

