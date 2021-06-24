Federal judge sentences 2 men to life in prison for 2018 killing of Lincoln woman

Trial testimony painted a picture of the crime scene where brothers Damon and Dante Williams went from room to room zip-tying Brandon's children, a friend and the girls' grandmother and taping their mouths shut before Patterson fired off 13 rounds into the stairwell, where Brandon, 36, suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

It was all a failed plot to steal marijuana and money from Robertson, who hid the drugs and money while Brandon's daughters called 911 and tried to save her.

In court Thursday, Brandon's mother, Molly Goodyear, said her daughter's children meant everything to her, and they had plans.

"Now, the kids have no mom," she said, adding that she wanted her daughter to have some justice. "This shouldn't have happened. There's no reason she should be gone."

Brandon's daughter, Kyana, and son, Trenton, both called Patterson a coward for coming into a home where he knew there would be children.

"I just hope that he lives the rest of his life in prison. He just has to live with that guilt, knowing what he did to my family," Kyana told the judge.

In the end, Chief U.S. District Judge John Gerrard told Patterson and Williams in separate hearings: "Crime doesn't get any worse than this one."