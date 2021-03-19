Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against Lincoln officers for seizing Omaha man's car, shoes

After Lincoln police put out a bulletin to alert other officers to watch for the car, Omaha Police responded saying they had spotted a similar-looking Volkswagen in front of Adams' home there.

Two Lincoln officers, Joseph Villamonte and Daniel Dufek, went there March 14, 2019, interviewed Adams and told him they were going to be towing his car to Lincoln for evidence in connection to the robbery, keeping his driver's license and Social Security card inside. They also seized the Nike shoes he was wearing.

The next day, they got a search warrant to search the car.

Over the next few months, Adams called police twice to ask when he could get his car and other property back. Adams said Dufek told him he couldn't get them back until he answered his questions.

On June 13, 2019, police told Adams he could pick up his property, two weeks after Catlett emailed an assistant city attorney on Adams' behalf and filed the federal lawsuit.

Adams had to pay $405 in towing and storage fees to get his car from Capital Towing.