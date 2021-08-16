Federal judge denies request for injunction, independent review in firefighter's lawsuit

Benson reported no issues to the safety officer on scene that day, but later filed an internal complaint, followed by a court filing saying that Mahler had ignored her when she asked him several times how her crew could help with ventilation.

She said when she and her crew followed Mahler inside to get direction, he suddenly walked away, abandoning her crew "without communication or direction on how or where to proceed."

According to the order, Mahler said he didn't believe he had ignored or avoided interacting with Benson or any of her crew that day. No one in Benson's crew saw it.

"If any captain felt that the environment at the incident was putting any of their crew in jeopardy, then that captain had the responsibility to safely exit the structure with the crew and immediately contact the (incident commander) under LFR management policies," Kopf said.

An LFR administrative officer found no merit to Benson's allegations, and in June, the Firefighters Union Local 644, which represents LFR firefighters including Benson, submitted a grievance to Fire Chief David Engler requesting a "thorough and honest investigation" and discipline of employees who breached rules of conduct.