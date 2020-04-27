You are the owner of this article.
Federal judge delays ex-Lincoln child care worker's trial on allegations he sexually exploited kids
Federal judge delays ex-Lincoln child care worker's trial on allegations he sexually exploited kids

A federal judge Monday continued the May trial set in a 27-year-old Lincoln man's case on allegations that he sexually exploited children at a local child care center where he worked as a night manager.

Titus Miller's attorney, Federal Public Defender David Stickman, asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Zwart to set a status hearing in two months.

Zwart had started the brief hearing, done by telephone, by saying that they all knew that the jury trial set for May 11 wasn't going to happen because of the general order regarding the coronavirus pandemic and common sense.

Steven Russell, of the U.S. Attorney's Office, didn't object to the judge waiting to set a new trial date until a status hearing June 30. 

Miller is charged in U.S. District Court with five counts of producing child pornography and two counts of distributing for the alleged sexual exploitation of five children at Playful Painters Child Care between Aug. 17 and Oct. 15.

The 24-hour child care facility for children 6 weeks to 12 years of age, which has since closed, was near Gateway Mall.

Miller, who was arrested Oct. 22, has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, five of the counts are punishable by 15 to 30 years imprisonment apiece, and two are punishable by five to 20 years more apiece.

Miller also is accused in state court of four criminal charges of sexual assault of a child — two alleged to be first-degree offenses and two third-degree offenses — involving four children.

That case has been on hold, pending the federal case. 

Titus J. Miller

Titus J. Miller 

 Courtesy photo
