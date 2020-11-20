Federal indictment unsealed against 12 Lincoln men accused of gun, drug conspiracy

She said they agreed to divide proceeds from robberies and chose victims who they didn't think would report the crimes, as well as targeted people they knew.

Woods said adults in the group illegally acquired firearms for juvenile members of the group.

She alleged that Castillo used a gun in a robbery Feb. 12, at Wilderness Park, and that Lian aided and abetted a juvenile co-conspirator wanted in the March homicide.

All 12 are also accused of conspiring to distribute marijuana in the Lincoln area since between April 2019.

The charges allege a firearms conspiracy, conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, drug trafficking crimes, and multiple charges of possessing firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking crimes.

Some of the charged defendants, if convicted, face up to life in federal prison. Other defendants face up to 60 years in federal prison if convicted of their charges.

They are expected to begin making their first appearances in federal court next week.