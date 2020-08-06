Federal indictment alleges Lincoln photographer was making child porn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a federal indictment unsealed Wednesday, a 51-year-old Lincoln photographer already facing state charges now is accused of four counts of generating child pornography for allegedly taking sexually explicit pictures of four underage girls.

Gregory Dightman Sr. faces a fifth count of possessing child pornography.

He is set to make his first court appearance in the case in U.S. District Court of Nebraska on Thursday.

Dightman had been out of jail on $100,000 bond in the state case but was rearrested.

In February, Lincoln police arrested Dightman on two counts each of generating child pornography and child abuse involving two teenagers, age 16 and 17, but said there may be more victims.

They started investigating him in November, after getting information from the Department of Health Human Services alleging he was making child pornography by photographing underage girls "under the guise of a paid modeling job."

In court records, Lincoln investigators said they identified and interviewed an underage victim and seized several electronic devices in a search of Dightman’s home in December and discovered several sexually explicit images taken in the fall of at least two juveniles.