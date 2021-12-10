 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Federal grant brings another expansion to Lincoln's police force
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Federal grant brings another expansion to Lincoln's police force

  • 0
Teresa Ewins, 7.19 (copy)

Teresa Ewins (left) shakes hand with Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird after the City Council voted July 19 to confirm her appointment to be Lincoln's police chief. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska State Historical Society Brown Bag Lecture "History of the Lincoln Police Department" by Capt. Joy Citta filmed on February 18, 2010 at the Nebraska History Museum in Lincoln, NE

After receiving $250,000 in grant funding from the Department of Justice, the Lincoln Police Department is expanding its ranks for the second time in six months as it tries to keep pace with a growing city. 

The funding — part of a $139 million, nationwide effort from the DOJ's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services Hiring Program — will partially cover three years' salary for two additional officers, bringing LPD's ranks to 366 sworn officers.

As recently as July, the department was only authorized to employ 358 sworn officers. The City Council designated funds for six additional hires in August.

City announces massive expansion of Lincoln's Child Advocacy Center

Assistant Police Chief Jason Stille said the federal dollars help ease the financial burden workforce increases would place on the city's budget, but the grant doesn't go as far as department officials hoped it would when they applied. 

"We asked for 10 (new officers)," he said. "We were approved for two." 

Still, the former police captain who was recently promoted to assistant chief described the funding as "a good opportunity" for the city. The grant will cover $125,000 of each of the officers' salaries for their first three years on the force — about 61% of their total earnings in that time frame, Stille said. 

The federal funds come as the department struggles to fill its ranks.

Since the department and city still have to finalize the grant's acceptance, LPD is, for the moment, authorized to employ 364 officers. But there are only 341 officers on the payroll, Stille said. 

LPD has altered its hiring process in recent months to address the chronic shortfall, which has left the force down more than 20 officers. But even as the department takes steps to reduce the time between applications and offer letters for prospective hires, the nature of the profession's extensive training prohibits any immediate remedy to the shortage.

Lincoln Police alter hiring process as staffing shortages persist

Stille said an academy class of 15 officers will graduate later this month, but they will undergo field training for another six months and won't patrol Lincoln's streets alone until next summer. 

When they graduate the academy, though, the class will replace 13 officers currently in field training. That group will become fully sworn officers, filling about half of the department's vacant positions. 

But they are entering the field at a popular time for retirements, Stille said.

The department expects to lose at least another three to five officers by the middle of 2022, Stille said, a conservative estimate that doesn't account for unpredictable departures. (LPD's attrition rate has remained at about 6% annually over the last 10 years, according to the department's recruitment coordinator, Nate Grimm).

"(Grimm's) thrown around the number, 'We're looking to hire 100 in the next three years,'" Stille said. "And that's absolutely doable. We're continuing to grow the size of the agency to meet the needs of the city. And, again ... this grant helps us do that."

Stille indicated that growing the department's workforce  both in terms of sworn officers and civilian employees  has been a point of emphasis for new Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins. 

Speaking to members of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce at the Country Club of Lincoln last month, Ewins, sworn in Aug. 30, said building the department was one of her three foremost priorities as chief. 

"We want the right people," she said then. "We want people that can independently think and work through the different issues that you see. But also people that are passionate about this job." 

Teresa Ewins says empathy will guide her in new role as Lincoln police chief

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Canada officially bans LGBTQ+ conversion therapy

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News