Federal grant brings another expansion to Lincoln's police force

The department expects to lose at least another three to five officers by the middle of 2022, Stille said, a conservative estimate that doesn't account for unpredictable departures. (LPD's attrition rate has remained at about 6% annually over the last 10 years, according to the department's recruitment coordinator, Nate Grimm).

"(Grimm's) thrown around the number, 'We're looking to hire 100 in the next three years,'" Stille said. "And that's absolutely doable. We're continuing to grow the size of the agency to meet the needs of the city. And, again ... this grant helps us do that."

Stille indicated that growing the department's workforce — both in terms of sworn officers and civilian employees — has been a point of emphasis for new Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins.

Speaking to members of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce at the Country Club of Lincoln last month, Ewins, sworn in Aug. 30, said building the department was one of her three foremost priorities as chief.