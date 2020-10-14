Federal charge alleging former Catholic school principal produced child porn dismissed

During a detention hearing last week, Assistant U.S. Attorney Tessie Smith said five teachers at St. Joseph Catholic School in Beatrice, where Burki was principal last year, saw the photos and brought it to the attention of current school officials because they thought it was him.

Both the current principal and a police officer identified the man photographed as Burki, and two other teachers identified a short audio clip as being Burki. Two teachers at All Saints School in Omaha, where he’d been principal for 13 years prior to taking the job in Beatrice, also identified the picture as Burki.

Sarpy County Sheriff Jeffrey Davis, called to testify by Lefler, said he’d known Burki for 20 years and the photo in the wanted poster was not him.

Since the hearing, Lefler said, he’s gotten “dozens of letters” from people from the schools in support of Burki.

“I’m convinced as I can be, realizing I’m as fallible as the next person, that it’s just not him.”

FBI agents arrested Burki at his home near Tecumseh on Oct. 1 and seized electronic devices, which are being analyzed, and the photos have been sent to experts to determine whether they’re the same person.