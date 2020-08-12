Federal appeals court upholds Lincoln man's 30-year sentence, reduced from life

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld a 30-year federal prison sentence given to a Lincoln man for selling crack cocaine.

Jaktine Moore, 47, initially got a statutorily mandated life sentence in 2010 after being convicted at trial of the distribution charge, his third serious drug conviction.

Last year, Senor U.S. District Judge Richard Kopf granted Moore's motion to reduce his sentence under the First Step Act, which shortens mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent drug offenses.

Moore appealed, arguing that the judge hadn't adequately considered all the sentencing factors because he ruled on the motion without holding a hearing, oral argument or receiving documentary evidence.

In his Oct. 22 order, Kopf said he took into consideration that Moore had participated in a drug education program and that the sentences of some of his co-conspirators were lower.

A three-judge panel said the court weighed those factors against the quantity of drugs attributed to Moore in the conspiracy, his obstruction of justice, his lengthy criminal history, and his possession of amphetamine while in prison.