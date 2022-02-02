February jury trials called off in Lancaster County District Court, but county court trials still a go

Potential jurors called up for Lancaster County District Court are off the hook this month.

At least a half dozen cases that had been set for the trial term starting next week won't go forward due to COVID-19, following deliberation and a decision by the judges for the panel.

But Lancaster County District Court Clerk Troy Hawk, who also serves as Jury Commissioner, said Lancaster County Court still has jury trials scheduled for later this month.

Juries there are half the size and trials often are much shorter than in district court.

In one of the district court cases, District Court Judge Andrew Jacobsen said the court raised on its own motion to delay, "due to the public health concerns over the current state of the coronavirus pandemic."

He said in a written order that new coronavirus cases in Nebraska continue at the highest rate since the pandemic began.

Jacobsen said the health and safety of all individuals in the Lancaster County courthouse is a "very high priority."

Although vaccinations are available, he said, only 65.2% of the eligible population are fully vaccinated and only 59% boosted.

"Many people in our community, including court staff and potential jurors, have chronic medical conditions which make them especially vulnerable to the severe consequences of COVID-19," the judge said.

Jacobsen said conducting a jury trial in this period of the pandemic would pose clear danger to members of the public, participants in the judicial process, court security personnel, law enforcement officers, attorneys, court staff, judges and potential jurors.

He said it would be more prudent to wait to have the trial until the illness poses a less serious risk to the public.

The cases are being delayed until the April jury term. However, a second jury panel before other district court judges remains set for March.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.