FBI seeks more victims after indictment of Lincoln man who helped run child care center

"(Matt Tibbels), a computer programmer, used a method of obtaining child pornography images that was highly sophisticated and surreptitious," Zwart wrote in the order.

The average age of the victims alleged to have been depicted in the known images was between 6 and 9 years old, according to the order.

Neither the FBI nor the U.S. Attorney's office have definitively said whether any of the child victims are thought to have been attendees at the child care center.

Matt Tibbels at times served in a substitute role for his wife at the child care center in their home, according to the detention order. In October, Theresa Tibbels testified that she planned to close the facility and said she knew nothing of her husband's alleged possession of child pornography.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services told the FBI that it may allow Theresa Tibbels' childcare center to continue operating, as long as Matt Tibbels had no contact with children at the in-home operation. It's unclear if the center has been closed, according to the detention order.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

