The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the recovery of a Trenton woman or to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for her disappearance in 2019.

On April 20, 2019, Sunny Sramek, then 18, left Trenton with a male allegedly for a trip to Omaha, according to a news release from the FBI Omaha office.

Her mother reported her missing to the Hitchcock County Sheriff’s Office the next day.

According to the FBI, Sramek was last seen riding in a 2004 white Ford Explorer with Iowa license plate HGJ-341. No one has seen or heard from her since.

She would be 22 now and is described as 5-foot-8 and 183 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes and tattoos on her left shoulder of a feather with the letters FLY and on her right ankle of a tribal sun in red ink.

Anyone with information about Sramek is asked to contact the Omaha Division of the FBI at 402-493-8688.

