FBI examiner: Loofe's blood found on glove, pants with possible bleach stains, other evidence

FBI forensic examiners could provide little insight after testing on evidence taken from crime scenes in rural Clay County where law enforcement found Sydney Loofe's scattered remains on Dec. 4, 2017.

They found Loofe's blood on a rubber glove, star-patterned pants with possible bleach stains and other cut-up pieces of clothing found among 17 sites where garbage bags concealed body parts, FBI forensic examiner Marcy Plaza testified Monday.

But DNA testing at the FBI Lab in Quantico, Virginia, failed to provide answers as to who had been wearing them or to tie Bailey Boswell, the woman on trial for Loofe's murder, to the killing.

Prosecutors said they also weren't able to get any fingerprints off items recovered in roadside ditches or outdoor crime scenes.

"Latent prints consist of approximately 90% water and, as such, are fragile," Assistant Attorney Mike Guinan said. "Whether or not a latent print impression is left behind is based on many factors, including the condition of the skin, any substances such as oils, sweat, grease, blood, et cetera, on the skin."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But Plaza said there was "limited support" that Boswell's co-defendant, Aubrey Trail's, DNA was on an extension cord, which had been found west of Wilber.