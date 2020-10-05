 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FBI examiner: Loofe's blood found on glove, pants with possible bleach stains, other evidence
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

FBI examiner: Loofe's blood found on glove, pants with possible bleach stains, other evidence

{{featured_button_text}}
Bailey Boswell

Bailey Boswell listens to testimony during her murder trial for the killing of Sydney Loofe on Thursday.

 ERIKA PRITCHARD, Kearney Hub

FBI forensic examiners could provide little insight after testing on evidence taken from crime scenes in rural Clay County where law enforcement found Sydney Loofe's scattered remains on Dec. 4, 2017.

They found Loofe's blood on a rubber glove, star-patterned pants with possible bleach stains and other cut-up pieces of clothing found among 17 sites where garbage bags concealed body parts, FBI forensic examiner Marcy Plaza testified Monday.

But DNA testing at the FBI Lab in Quantico, Virginia, failed to provide answers as to who had been wearing them or to tie Bailey Boswell, the woman on trial for Loofe's murder, to the killing.

Boswell jury hears about search that turned up Trail's shirt, seemingly tossed from passenger window

Prosecutors said they also weren't able to get any fingerprints off items recovered in roadside ditches or outdoor crime scenes.

"Latent prints consist of approximately 90% water and, as such, are fragile," Assistant Attorney Mike Guinan said. "Whether or not a latent print impression is left behind is based on many factors, including the condition of the skin, any substances such as oils, sweat, grease, blood, et cetera, on the skin."

Jurors spend sobering morning looking at gruesome photos of recovered body parts in Bailey Boswell trial

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

But Plaza said there was "limited support" that Boswell's co-defendant, Aubrey Trail's, DNA was on an extension cord, which had been found west of Wilber. 

Trail testified at his own trial last year that he had accidentally strangled Loofe with an extension cord during sex and disposed of her body because he didn't think police would believe him. In the end, the jury found him guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. 

Helped by hotel clerks who called in tips, FBI closed in on Boswell and Trail
Boswell, Trail never returned to apartment after police searched it, landlord says
Sydney Loofe's mom testifies at Boswell murder trial about her daughter's last days
As trial begins, Bailey Boswell's attorney tells jurors the state has a 'weak case'

Photos from Aubrey Trail's trial

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News