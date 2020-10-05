FBI examiner: Loofe's blood found on glove, pants with possible bleach stains, other evidence

FBI forensic examiners could provide little insight after testing on evidence taken from crime scenes in rural Clay County where law enforcement found Sydney Loofe's scattered remains on Dec. 4, 2017.
They found Loofe's blood on a rubber glove, star-patterned pants with possible bleach stains and other cut-up pieces of clothing found among 17 sites where garbage bags concealed body parts, FBI forensic examiner Marcy Plaza testified Monday.
But DNA testing at the FBI Lab in Quantico, Virginia, failed to provide answers as to who had been wearing them or to tie Bailey Boswell, the woman on trial for Loofe's murder, to the killing.
Boswell jury hears about search that turned up Trail's shirt, seemingly tossed from passenger window
Prosecutors said they also weren't able to get any fingerprints off items recovered in roadside ditches or outdoor crime scenes.
"Latent prints consist of approximately 90% water and, as such, are fragile," Assistant Attorney Mike Guinan said. "Whether or not a latent print impression is left behind is based on many factors, including the condition of the skin, any substances such as oils, sweat, grease, blood, et cetera, on the skin."
Jurors spend sobering morning looking at gruesome photos of recovered body parts in Bailey Boswell trial
Support Local Journalism
But Plaza said there was "limited support" that Boswell's co-defendant, Aubrey Trail's, DNA was on an extension cord, which had been found west of Wilber.
Trail testified at his own trial last year that he had accidentally strangled Loofe with an extension cord during sex and disposed of her body because he didn't think police would believe him. In the end, the jury found him guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Bailey Boswell Trial, 9.25
Bailey Boswell Trial, 9.25
Bailey Boswell Trial, 9.25
Bailey Boswell Trial, 9.25
Bailey Boswell Trial, 9.25
Bailey Boswell Trial, 9.25
Bailey Boswell Trial, 9.25
Bailey Boswell Trial, 9.25
Bailey Boswell Trial, 9.25
Bailey Boswell Trial, 9.25
Bailey Boswell Trial, 9.25
Bailey Boswell Trial, 9.25
Bailey Boswell Trial, 9.25
Bailey Boswell Trial, 9.25
Bailey Boswell Trial, 9.25
Bailey Boswell Trial, 9.25
Photos from Aubrey Trail's trial
Aubrey Trail Trial, 7.10
Aubrey Trail Trial, 7.10
Aubrey Trail Trial, 7.10
Aubrey Trail Trial, 7.10
Aubrey Trail Trial, 7.10
Aubrey Trail Trial, 7.10
Aubrey Trail Trial, 7.10
Aubrey Trail Trial, 7.10
Aubrey Trail Trial, 7.10
Aubrey Trail trial, 7.9.19
Aubrey Trail trial, 7.9.19
Aubrey Trail trial, 7.9.19
Aubrey Trail trial, 7.9.19
Aubrey Trail trial, 7.9.19
Aubrey Trail trial, 7.9.19
Aubrey Trail trial, 7.9.19
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.28
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.28
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.28
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.28
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.28
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.28
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.28
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.28
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.28
Aubrey Trail trial, 6.24.2019
Aubrey Trail trial, 6.24.2019
Aubrey Trail
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.18
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.18
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.18
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.18
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.18
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.18
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.18
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.18
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.18
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.18
Aubrey Trail Trial, 6.18
Aubrey Trail plea hearing
Aubrey Trail plea hearing
Aubrey Trail plea hearing
Aubrey Trail plea hearing
Aubrey Trail plea hearing
Aubrey Trail plea hearing
Aubrey Trail
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.