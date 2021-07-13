Father, son arrested for assault of federal immigration officers, police say

Two men are in the Lancaster County jail for their alleged role in assaulting immigration officers who were serving a federal arrest warrant near 37th Street and Cornhusker Highway.

Lincoln Police responded to the area at around 8:30 a.m. Monday to assist the federal officers, who suffered lacerations and swelling after Balmore Hernandez-Castro, 23, violently resisted arrest, Officer Erin Spilker said.

As federal officers tried to arrest Hernandez-Castro he kicked, punched and bit authorities, Spilker said. Hernandez-Castro's father, Santos Hernandez, 43, tried to pull a federal officer away from his son, later stomping on the officer's hand, Spilker added.

When Lincoln Police arrived and as the struggle continued, Spilker said officers gave several warnings to Hernandez-Castro before ultimately employing a Taser to subdue him. He was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation and later taken to the county jail.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault on an officer and resisting arrest. The nature of the outstanding federal warrant is unclear.

