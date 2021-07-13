 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Father, son arrested for assault of federal immigration officers, police say
0 Comments
editor's pick

Father, son arrested for assault of federal immigration officers, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two men are in the Lancaster County jail for their alleged role in assaulting immigration officers who were serving a federal arrest warrant near 37th Street and Cornhusker Highway. 

Lincoln Police responded to the area at around 8:30 a.m. Monday to assist the federal officers, who suffered lacerations and swelling after Balmore Hernandez-Castro, 23, violently resisted arrest, Officer Erin Spilker said. 

Balmore A. Hernandez-Castro

Hernandez-Castro

As federal officers tried to arrest Hernandez-Castro he kicked, punched and bit authorities, Spilker said. Hernandez-Castro's father, Santos Hernandez, 43, tried to pull a federal officer away from his son, later stomping on the officer's hand, Spilker added. 

Santos R. Hernandez

Hernandez 

When Lincoln Police arrived and as the struggle continued, Spilker said officers gave several warnings to Hernandez-Castro before ultimately employing a Taser to subdue him. He was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation and later taken to the county jail. 

Both men were arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault on an officer and resisting arrest. The nature of the outstanding federal warrant is unclear. 

Sen. Tony Vargas will seek metro Omaha House seat
Weather was factor in June train derailment near Bennet, BNSF officials say
Lincoln's next police chief is first true outsider hired to lead department in decades
+2 
Police logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tense scenes in ransacked South Africa supermarket

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News