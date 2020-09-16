 Skip to main content
Father of 11-year-old Lincoln girl killed in crash sues her mother, who was driving
Two years after a rollover crash in Missouri killed an 11-year-old Lincoln girl, her father has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against his ex-wife, her mother, who was at the wheel when it happened. 

Benjamin Bakirane sued Maria and Steven Borland of Lincoln as a personal representative of Eliza Bakirane's estate. 

Benjamin Bakirane's attorney, David Webb, alleged the Sept. 18, 2018, crash was caused by the mother's negligence and that Maria Borland co-owned the vehicle. 

Six of the nine members of the Borland-Bakirane family were injured in the crash, which happened at about 12:30 a.m. on a Missouri highway near the town of Bolivar.

Eliza, the youngest child, died at the scene. 

When it happened, authorities said she was buckled in and trapped in the SUV.

The Bolivar Police Department told the local paper that Borland had overcorrected and her Chevy Suburban went off the road and lost traction on loose gravel in a construction area before rolling and landing on its wheels.

At the time, the family was headed to the Silver Dollar City theme park in Branson, Missouri.

