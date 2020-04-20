Father and son assaulted in their Lincoln apartment, police say

×
Police are investigating a attempted home robbery involving a 55-year-old Lincoln man and his teenage son late Saturday.
Officer Erin Spilker said two men in their 20s entered the father and son's apartment near 27th and P streets through an unlocked back door just before midnight wearing dark clothes with hoods pulled up.
The victims said the men demanded money, then started assaulting them.
After being punched several times, the 55-year-old man yelled that he was going to call police and the men ran off without any money, Spilker said.
A witness told police another man was outside the apartment door and fled with the other two.
She said the motivation for the incident is unclear, and the investigation is ongoing. Police asked anyone with information to contact them.
