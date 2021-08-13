 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Father and son arrested in cocaine bust, Lincoln police say
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Father and son arrested in cocaine bust, Lincoln police say

  • Updated
  • 0

A father and son were arrested Thursday by the Lancaster County Narcotics Unit after investigators found 6.8 pounds of cocaine, a pound of marijuana and almost $4,000 in cash at an apartment complex near Capitol Beach.

Police arrested Russell Rucks Sr., 50, and Russell Rucks Jr., 28, on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and money during a drug violation.

Officer Erin Spilker said the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant at the apartment where both live at 500 Surfside Drive as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Investigators had been looking for the elder Rucks and ended up arresting both men prior to the warrant being served. Spilker said Rucks Sr. had 8.9 grams of cocaine and over $1,600 cash in his pocket.

She said the search at the apartment turned up drugs throughout the apartment they shared. 

Law enforcement agencies deploy K9 units, helicopter to search for suspected Lincoln thief
Juniata man suspected of shooting trooper shot and killed following standoff
Lincoln police, fire organizations partnering to host blood drive honoring Mario Herrera
+1 
Russell Rucks Sr.

Russell Rucks Sr.
+1 
Russell Rucks Jr.

Russell Rucks Jr.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Artist recalls life with the Berlin Wall

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

A Lincoln native, Nick McConnell joined the Journal Star in 2019, covering breaking news and general assignment stories.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News