Fatal crashes on Nebraska roads tick up in 2019, reach 12-year high
Fatal crashes on Nebraska roads tick up in 2019, reach 12-year high

A 12-year high of 248 people died in car crashes in Nebraska last year, according to year-end data released Wednesday by the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.

It was the most deaths on the state's roads since 2007, when crashes accounted for 256 deaths, and an 8% increase from 2018.

Between 2014 and 2018, fatality crashes had claimed 229 lives on average. The single-year number hasn't dropped below 200 since 2011, when 181 people were killed.

The latest Nebraska Department of Transportation statistics show that more of the worst crashes are happening in rural parts of the state. Last year, they accounted for 70% of fatalities.

A total of 35 people — 14% of those killed — died in crashes on interstates whether in rural or urban areas.

In 2019, 20 pedestrians and one bicyclist were hit and killed. Two more died in ATV crashes and one in an accident with a train, according to the report.

Through Tuesday, 45 people have died in crashes on Nebraska roads so far in 2020, three fewer than the same time frame last year.

Crash web logo

 

Fatalities by year since 2004

2019: 248

2018: 230

2017: 228

2016: 218

2015: 246

2014: 225

2013: 211

2012: 212

2011: 181

2010: 190

2009: 223

2008: 208

2007: 256

2006: 269

2005: 276

2004: 254

Source: Highway Safety, Nebraska Department of Transportation

