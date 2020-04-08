Fatal crashes on Nebraska roads tick up in 2019, reach 12-year high

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 12-year high of 248 people died in car crashes in Nebraska last year, according to year-end data released Wednesday by the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.

It was the most deaths on the state's roads since 2007, when crashes accounted for 256 deaths, and an 8% increase from 2018.

Between 2014 and 2018, fatality crashes had claimed 229 lives on average. The single-year number hasn't dropped below 200 since 2011, when 181 people were killed.

The latest Nebraska Department of Transportation statistics show that more of the worst crashes are happening in rural parts of the state. Last year, they accounted for 70% of fatalities.

A total of 35 people — 14% of those killed — died in crashes on interstates whether in rural or urban areas.

In 2019, 20 pedestrians and one bicyclist were hit and killed. Two more died in ATV crashes and one in an accident with a train, according to the report.

Through Tuesday, 45 people have died in crashes on Nebraska roads so far in 2020, three fewer than the same time frame last year.

