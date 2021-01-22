Family of UNL student found dead in 2019 sues fraternity, alleges hazing led to suicide

“It’s super early on (in the lawsuit), but I can tell you we take this very seriously; we vehemently deny many, if not all, of the allegations in the complaint,” Cheatle said.

The lawsuit alleges the hazing led to Jalil’s suicide on Jan. 16, 2019, when he was found on the ground unconscious near Abel Hall at about 8:30 a.m. He was taken by rescue workers to the hospital, where he died.

In the weeks before that, the lawsuit alleges, Jalil was subjected to hazing in violation of both state law and UNL policies.

The suit alleges that he was forced to engage in prolonged calisthenics and hang from a rope in a tree without falling; to stand outside all night with no clothes on and was told to urinate on other pledges who didn’t follow directions; to chug alcohol forced down his throat by other members; and that he suffered sleep deprivation and verbal harassment.

Jalil was a freshman at UNL, having moved from his home in North Carolina to be closer to his brother and wife.

The Rokons met in college in North Carolina and in 2011 moved to Omaha, closer to Emily’s native Iowa. Jalil was 12 years Kam's junior, and he often came to visit the couple in Omaha, staying with them during the summer and other school breaks.