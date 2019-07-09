A 35-year-old Columbus mother and her eight children ages 2 to 15 were injured after their van collided with a semi northeast of Humphrey Tuesday morning.
One 8-year-old child was transported to Omaha by helicopter, while others in the Ford Transit van were treated at Columbus Community Hospital.
None of the injuries were considered to be life threatening, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release. All were wearing seat belts.
The 65-year-old driver of the semi was not injured.
The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. when the family's van was traveling northbound on U.S. 81. It struck the driver's side of the semi, which was westbound on Nebraska 91 and turned in front of the van, the State Patrol said.