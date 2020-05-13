Family of 23-year-old mom in a coma asks for help finding hit-and-run driver

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The family of a 23-year-old Auburn mother — fighting for her life at a Lincoln hospital — is putting the word out trying to find the driver who hit her on Mother's Day night and didn't stop.

Katelynne "Kat" Hendrix is a fighter and has lots of people pulling for her, her dad, Danny Moore, told the Journal Star on Wednesday from Burlington Junction, Missouri.

It's really hard not being able to be with her at the hospital, because of COVID-19, he said. On Tuesday, a nurse used an iPad so they could see her and talk to her.

"But we can't be there like we would if we could," he said.

Moore said his daughter went for a walk Sunday around dusk. At 8:30 p.m., she answered a text saying she was almost home and would be there in 5 minutes.

But when 5 minutes came and went, then another, one of her sisters-in-law went down the road to look for her, Moore and his fiancee, Nicole Talbott, said.

They think that's when it happened. A car along 26th Street just southeast of Auburn hit Hendrix, throwing her into the north ditch.