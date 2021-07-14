Family member of Lincoln High student killed in Kansas says her cousin was in wrong place at wrong time

Tysharianna Thomas cherished when Nevaeh Martinez would style her hair, her cousin making sure to have a fun time in the process.

"I remember her doing my hair and playing around," Thomas said. "She was always laughing."

But it was also something Martinez took seriously — she would style hair to make money on the side while still a student at Lincoln High. It was, as Thomas remembered, just something she was talented at and wanted to keep doing.

It was an aspiration cut short when the Lincoln native found herself in the wrong place at the wrong time while on a trip to Topeka, Kansas, over the Fourth of July weekend.

Martinez, 17, had been hanging out with friends in a central Topeka neighborhood just before 10:30 p.m. July 3 when she was shot. Martinez, who died the next day at a local hospital, had gone down to Kansas to visit her pregnant mother, who went into labor while she was there, Thomas said.

Daisha Corrina Butler, 21, was arrested last week in connection to the killing and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery, according to the Topeka Police Department. Additional details about the shooting were not available, although police are asking those with information to come forward.