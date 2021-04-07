Family disturbance led to mother and son assault on two officers, Lincoln police say

A family disturbance in the Williamsburg area Tuesday night ended in a scuffle with officers and the arrests of a mother and son, according to Lincoln police.

Officer Erin Spilker said they got a call about a disturbance at a home in the 3900 block of Village Court, near South 40th Street and Williamsburg Drive, just before 8 p.m. and arrived to see through a window, Derek Mueller, pushing a woman.

She said another man answered the door but wouldn't let police inside, so they forced their way in for the woman's safety after allegedly seeing Mueller still pushing the woman, who turned out to be his mother.

Spilker said as one of the officers began to approach him, Mueller charged one, grabbed him and pulling him down.

She said the woman then punched the other officer, a woman, in the head and tried to pull her away from her son, pulling off her police radio and damaging her body camera before kicking at the officer and running away.

Police say after a lengthy struggle they took Mueller to jail on suspicion of resisting arrest, a felony because it was a second offense.

Witnesses said he had become intoxicated at the gathering and things were escalating to a physical confrontation so they called police.