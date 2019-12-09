Family displaced Sunday after candle starts living room fire

A family of four couldn't stay in their home following an early morning fire Sunday after a candle left unattended started the curtains on fire, according to Lincoln Fire & Rescue.
Capt. Nancy Crist said when firefighters got to the home near 20th and E streets the man who lived there told them he and his family were awakened by smoke detectors and found the curtains on fire in a front room. He tried to put out the fire himself with a fire extinguisher and water from the kitchen without success.
Then, he got his family out of the home and called 911.
The fire was quickly put out, and the damage was contained to the living room.
A fire inspector determined that a candle near the curtains and a basket of laundry had caused the fire. Loss was estimated at $6,000.
Crist said it was a good reminder to Lincoln residents not to leave lit candles unattended and the importance of maintaining working smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.