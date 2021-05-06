Fake oxycodone pills are circulating in Lincoln and causing overdoses, police say

Police are warning residents that they're seeing an uptick in counterfeit pills on the streets of Lincoln, specifically pills that appear to be oxycodone but really are fentanyl, which is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.

Narcotics Capt. Ryan Dale said people have overdosed on as little as half of one pill.

"Moreover, we’re also seeing methamphetamine laced with fentanyl, which is causing overdoses as well,” he said.

Police say, depending on the amount, just touching a pill or powder containing fentanyl can cause an overdose.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said the same troubling trend is being seen across southeast Nebraska, not just Lincoln.

So far, here LPD has seen an increase in total overdoses, with 50 so far this year, compared to 34 at the same point last year or 32 in 2019, he said.

If you or someone you know experiences a drug overdose, call 911 immediately. And if you come across pills, don't touch them.

For help finding treatment options, call 1-800-662-HELP (4357). Lincoln residents also can call the Lincoln Treatment Center at 402-488-2122.

