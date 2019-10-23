A Fairbury man accidentally shot himself in the leg Wednesday afternoon, prompting Fairbury Public Schools and the Jefferson Community Health & Life campus to go into a lock-out mode.
Initially, the man told police he had been shot by somebody, but couldn't name who the shooter was or describe them.
Schools were briefly placed in lock-out mode, which as a precaution prevents anybody from entering the building, because the sheriff's department was unable to locate a shooter.
Shortly after being transferred to Jefferson Community Health and Life, police learned the man had accidentally shot himself. Shortly after, schools were made aware that there was no longer a threat to the community.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for the area and found ammunition, gun parts and controlled substances.
The subject was transferred to a Lincoln hospital for further treatment. No arrests have been made at this time.