Explosion followed by fire destroys house under construction in Lancaster County

A home under construction exploded and burned down Sunday morning around 1:10 a.m. near Southwest 14th Street and West Leoma Marie Lane, Lancaster County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Tommy Trotter said.
The residence was unoccupied at the time of the explosion, he said, which preliminary investigations deemed to be accidental. No injuries occurred, but the State Fire Marshal Office is continuing to investigate the explosion's cause.
The fire caused an estimated $42,500 in damage to the home, as well as destroying a $20,000 camper and a $2,000 boat.
