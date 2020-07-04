You are the owner of this article.
Exeter man seriously injured in fireworks accident at Branched Oak Lake
Exeter man seriously injured in fireworks accident at Branched Oak Lake

A 34-year-old Exeter man was seriously injured after a firework exploded in his hands at Branched Oak Lake State Recreation Area on Friday.

The incident happened at about 10:20 p.m. Friday when the man attempted to discharge a mortar-style firework while holding it near his chest, according to a news release from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

He sustained injuries to his chest, arms and hands and was transported to Bryan West Campus where he was in serious, but stable condition Satuday.

The incident is under investigation by the Game and Parks Commission.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

