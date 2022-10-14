 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Exeter man gets federal prison time for child pornography

A 42-year-old Exeter man has been sentenced to seven years of federal prison on a child pornography charge.

Spencer Lile pleaded guilty. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge John Gerrard sentenced Lile to five years of supervised release and ordered him to pay $15,000 in restitution. 

Spencer Lile

Lile

After the Fillmore County man's arrest Aug. 4, 2021, on state charges for selling stolen windmill blades to undercover Lancaster County Sheriff's investigators, deputies got a warrant to search his phone and found child pornography.

Acting U.S. Attorney Steve Russell said a review of Lile’s cellphone revealed 424 files of child pornography, including 302 video files.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

Lile previously pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft and attempted possession of a controlled substance on the state allegations and was sentenced to 150 days in county jail.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

