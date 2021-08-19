 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Exeter man arrested for windmill theft now booked for child pornography, sheriff's office says
0 Comments
editor's pick topical

Exeter man arrested for windmill theft now booked for child pornography, sheriff's office says

  • Updated
  • 0

A 41-year-old Fillmore County man who was arrested on Aug. 4 after allegedly selling stolen windmill blades to undercover Lancaster County Sheriff's investigators has now been booked on suspicion of possession of child pornography.

Spencer Lile, an Exeter man, had already been lodged at the Lancaster County Jail after being charged with one count of felony theft when investigators discovered the pornography on his phone while serving a search warrant, according to deputies.

Capt. Tommy Trotter said investigators found numerous photos and videos of children believed to be under the age of 16 engaged in various sexual acts. Trotter said the pornography is not thought to have been produced locally, though an investigation into its origin is ongoing.

Trotter said the sheriff's office wasn't aware of the images until they served the search warrant this week.

Investigators arrested Lile for the second crime on Wednesday, Trotter said. He remains at the county jail, where he had been since Aug. 4, when deputies say he attempted to sell stolen windmill blades to investigators via Craigslist.

Man arrested after twice selling stolen windmill blades to undercover deputies, Lancaster County sheriff says
Former sportswriter now facing child porn charges in Lincoln
Lincoln police arrest alleged gunman in Edgewood shooting; victims still hospitalized
Spencer Lile

Lile

 Courtesy photo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fla. school district defies gov on mask mandate

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News