Exeter man arrested for windmill theft now booked for child pornography, sheriff's office says

A 41-year-old Fillmore County man who was arrested on Aug. 4 after allegedly selling stolen windmill blades to undercover Lancaster County Sheriff's investigators has now been booked on suspicion of possession of child pornography.

Spencer Lile, an Exeter man, had already been lodged at the Lancaster County Jail after being charged with one count of felony theft when investigators discovered the pornography on his phone while serving a search warrant, according to deputies.

Capt. Tommy Trotter said investigators found numerous photos and videos of children believed to be under the age of 16 engaged in various sexual acts. Trotter said the pornography is not thought to have been produced locally, though an investigation into its origin is ongoing.

Trotter said the sheriff's office wasn't aware of the images until they served the search warrant this week.