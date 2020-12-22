Exclusive: Lincoln police chief to leave post

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister will leave the department after leading it for the last four years, the Journal Star has confirmed.
A formal announcement of his departure by Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird was expected later Tuesday morning.
In 2016, then-Mayor Chris Beutler selected Bliemeister, chief deputy sheriff for Lancaster County, from a field of six candidates to succeed retiring chief Jim Peschong at the helm of the Lincoln Police Department, the state's third largest police force.
Since he took the job, Bliemeister has worked to increase the size of the police department, overseen the launch of the department's body camera program, the expansion of the school resource officer program and overseen a series of high-profile investigations by the department ranging from a fatal southeast Lincoln house explosion to the disappearance of Sydney Loofe.
But 2020 brought perhaps the most tumultuous year for the department under Bliemeister as police responded to rioting and unrest arising from protests against police brutality nationwide in late May and early June, the shooting death of Officer Mario Herrera in September and a lawsuit filed in November alleging a toxic work culture against women.
Herrera, who was fatally shot while trying to arrest a suspect, was the first Lincoln police officer killed in the line of duty in 52 years.
Bliemeister had recently announced with the mayor a new effort to increase the department's diversity and had worked with the T.R.A.C.E. initiative and Hold Cops Accountable group on policing reforms and measures to improve relationships between the community and officers.
In late November a former Lincoln police officer sued the city, alleging a toxic culture toward women there and retaliation against those who report it.
Sarah Williams said when she raised concerns to supervisors all the way up to the chief, nothing was done. Williams, now with the Omaha Police Department, said she was pressured to name the officer who told her she'd been sexually assaulted by a male officer, but that the department did nothing to investigate it.
Her attorney, Kelly Brandon, said Bliemeister and other high-ranking officials within the department and the city "have known about the pervasive discrimination of female officers at LPD for years and have done nothing to protect female officers or provide a safe and non-discriminatory work environment for them."
In a statement, the chief said: "The Lincoln Police Department does not tolerate discrimination and will continuously work toward creating an environment where our employees feel safe."
