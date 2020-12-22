Exclusive: Lincoln police chief to leave post

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bliemeister had recently announced with the mayor a new effort to increase the department's diversity and had worked with the T.R.A.C.E. initiative and Hold Cops Accountable group on policing reforms and measures to improve relationships between the community and officers.

In late November a former Lincoln police officer sued the city, alleging a toxic culture toward women there and retaliation against those who report it.

Sarah Williams said when she raised concerns to supervisors all the way up to the chief, nothing was done. Williams, now with the Omaha Police Department, said she was pressured to name the officer who told her she'd been sexually assaulted by a male officer, but that the department did nothing to investigate it.

Her attorney, Kelly Brandon, said Bliemeister and other high-ranking officials within the department and the city "have known about the pervasive discrimination of female officers at LPD for years and have done nothing to protect female officers or provide a safe and non-discriminatory work environment for them."

In a statement, the chief said: "The Lincoln Police Department does not tolerate discrimination and will continuously work toward creating an environment where our employees feel safe."