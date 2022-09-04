Exclusive: Inmates say Patrick Schroeder killed himself on Nebraska's death row

Fellow inmates say death row inmate Patrick Schroeder killed himself Monday, after attempting suicide earlier this month.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services confirmed the 45-year-old's death at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in a news release.

But it declined to provide any details of his death, saying the cause hadn't yet been determined and that a grand jury would later be called to review it.

In emails from death row, John Lotter and Aubrey Trail confirmed that a week or two prior to his death Schroeder had cut his wrist and arm with a razor deeply enough to nick an artery and require several stitches.

Lotter said Schroeder was returned to his cell on death row within two days, with only a razor restriction. He thinks Schroeder shouldn't have been returned so soon, given his frame of mind.

Early Monday, Lotter woke at about 1:30 a.m. to the sound of a correctional officer hitting Schroeder's cell door and calling out his name. When he didn't get a response, the guard called on the radio to have his cell, D11, opened, he said.

Soon after, Lotter said he heard what sounded like CPR being administered to Schroeder. A few minutes later, Schroeder was wheeled past Lotter's cell with a guard still doing CPR on him. But it was clear he was already dead, Lotter said.

Lotter said he heard later that Schroeder hung himself with a sheet.

Trail said prison officials kept Schroeder in the mental health unit for less than 24 hours.

"And then this," he said. "Everybody here is just like 'WTF,' He still had the stitches in his arm from last attempt."

Johnson County Attorney Rick Smith, who was appointed to be a county court judge two weeks ago, said Schroeder's death remains under investigation, so he couldn't predict when a grand jury may be called to review it.

Doug Koebernick, Inspector General of the Nebraska Correctional System, said the prison notified his office the day of Schroeder's death and his office started its own investigation.

Unlike a grand jury, which looks at whether criminal charges should be filed against anyone in connection with the death, the inspector general's office will be focused on Schroeder's death, the events that surrounded it and whether staff followed prison policies.

"If you're on death row or not, everyone should be treated the same," Koebernick said.

Schroeder is the fifth death row inmate in 15 years to die while awaiting execution by the state.

Arthur Gales, 55, died last year of cancer. In 2015, Michael Ryan, 66, died of natural causes. David Dunster, 56, died of a health-related issue in 2011, and Roger Bjorklund, 39, of a heart attack in 2006.

Eleven men remain on Nebraska's death row.

Suzanne Gage, a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Attorney General's Office, said each of the 11 inmates are at various stages of state and federal court challenges to their death sentences.

And the Supreme Court previously has ruled that an execution warrant cannot be issued when there are pending court challenges by a death row inmate.

When asked last week if the prison has been actively seeking the drug protocol needed to carry out an execution here, spokeswoman Laura Strimple said it is the responsibility of the state Corrections Department to carry out the order of the court, "which includes continuing to pursue procuring the necessary substances."

She did not elaborate where the prison is in the process.

Nebraska's last execution occurred in 2018, when Carey Dean Moore, 60, was put to death for the 1979 deaths of Omaha cab drivers Reuel Van Ness Jr. and Maynard Helgeland.

He had been on death row 38 years.

Schroeder had been 11 years into a life sentence for the killing of 75-year-old Pawnee City farmer Kenny Albers when on April 15, 2017, he strangled his cellmate, Terry Berry, because Berry wouldn't stop talking.

Schroeder pleaded guilty to the crime and didn't fight the death sentence.