 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Excavator falls into basement at Journal Star demolition site, LFR says
0 Comments
editor's pick alert featured

Excavator falls into basement at Journal Star demolition site, LFR says

  • 0

Demolition of the former Lincoln Journal Star building at 926 P Street begins on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

One of the excavators tearing apart the former Journal Star building fell into the basement Monday, but the operator was able to escape uninjured.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were called to Ninth and P at about 10:30 a.m. on a report of piece of construction equipment that had fallen into a hole at the demolition site, trapping the operator, said Capt. Nancy Crist.

But by the time firefighters arrived, other construction workers had rescued the operator, who didn’t need medical attention, she said.

Gana Trucking and Excavating started demolishing the 70-year-old building last week, making way for a pair of planned high-rise student apartment towers -- 13 floors on one end, six on the other -- expected to open in August 2023.

Indiana-based Trinitas Ventures bought the property from the Journal Star this year for $6 million. The newspaper is moving its offices to the Telegraph District.

Piece of Lincoln's newspaper history begins to come down as Journal Star nears move into new offices
Journal Star newsroom, offices to move to Telegraph District
13-story, six-story apartment towers to rise on Journal Star block in downtown Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prosecutor to seek reduced sentence for trucker

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News