Excavator falls into basement at Journal Star demolition site, LFR says

One of the excavators tearing apart the former Journal Star building fell into the basement Monday, but the operator was able to escape uninjured.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were called to Ninth and P at about 10:30 a.m. on a report of piece of construction equipment that had fallen into a hole at the demolition site, trapping the operator, said Capt. Nancy Crist.
But by the time firefighters arrived, other construction workers had rescued the operator, who didn’t need medical attention, she said.
Gana Trucking and Excavating started demolishing the 70-year-old building last week, making way for a pair of planned high-rise student apartment towers -- 13 floors on one end, six on the other -- expected to open in August 2023.
Indiana-based Trinitas Ventures bought the property from the Journal Star this year for $6 million. The newspaper is moving its offices to the Telegraph District.
