 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-wife's report led to 51-year-old's arrest for child porn, Lincoln police say
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Ex-wife's report led to 51-year-old's arrest for child porn, Lincoln police say

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 51-year-old Lincoln man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

Officer Erin Spilker said in March police took a report from David Robison's ex-wife concerned that he may be downloading child porn after allegedly getting an update about graphic content on his computer.

David Robison

David Robison

Spilker said investigators served a search warrant on Robison’s home in the 1000 block of Carriage Way, near 84th and A streets, and a forensic examination of electronics seized turned up 117 images of child pornography.

On Thursday morning, Robison turned himself in at the jail, and police arrested him on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

Investigation ongoing in crash that killed Lincoln Southeast student
Meet Arthur and Bea: Two kittens abandoned in suitcase are now up for adoption in Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Murthy: $4B to help Native tribes fight COVID-19

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News