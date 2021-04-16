Ex-wife's report led to 51-year-old's arrest for child porn, Lincoln police say

A 51-year-old Lincoln man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

Officer Erin Spilker said in March police took a report from David Robison's ex-wife concerned that he may be downloading child porn after allegedly getting an update about graphic content on his computer.

Spilker said investigators served a search warrant on Robison’s home in the 1000 block of Carriage Way, near 84th and A streets, and a forensic examination of electronics seized turned up 117 images of child pornography.

On Thursday morning, Robison turned himself in at the jail, and police arrested him on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

