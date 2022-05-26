 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

Ex-Valparaiso librarian gets probation for using library's Amazon account to make personal purchases

A 48-year-old Valparaiso woman who worked as the city librarian has been sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay back $1,548 in restitution for using the library's Amazon account to make personal purchases.

Lori Springer, who originally was accused of felony charges, ultimately pleaded guilty to theft, unlawful acts (obtaining property) and official misconduct, all misdemeanors.

In January 2021, the board temporarily closed the library until an audit could be completed.

Two weeks later, the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts conducted an audit and identified $1,894 in fraudulent purchases, and the Nebraska Attorney General's Office referred the case to the Nebraska State Patrol.

According to court records, the purchases included college-level textbooks, sports equipment, a Dell laptop and Hydroflask water bottles.

Springer was the only one with access to the library's Amazon account.

The State Patrol served search warrants as part of the investigation. They located the items and arrested Springer.

Saunders County District Judge Christina Marroquin sentenced her Monday to the probation, which includes 50 hours of community service, and ordered her to pay restitution.

Courts logo 2020

Husker News