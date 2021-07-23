Ex-UNO graduate assistant sentenced to prison for coercion, enticement of teen he tutored

Gerrard stepped in to say he would be following the statutes as passed by Congress, not what happens elsewhere.

Lynch argued for a term of nearly 22 years, the high end of the federal guideline range, saying Xia had been entrusted to teach the girl and abused that trust.

"It's about the actions of the defendant," he said. "This case involved the defendant taking a tutoring opportunity of a high-school-aged girl and quickly turning it into a sexual predatory relationship."

He said on July 10, 2018, within 16 days of meeting the girl he'd been hired to tutor Chinese, Xia drove to Lincoln, where the girl was at a summer camp at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, took her to a hotel and sexually assaulted her under state law.

Xia was 27 at the time. The girl was 15, too young to consent.

He later pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor.

"I struggle to find any sort of credence with the idea that Mr. Xia did not know that his conduct was illegal," Lynch said.

In the end, Gerrard told Xia his actions were totally inappropriate and -- more importantly -- illegal. The law is designed for situations exactly like this where two individuals are not on equal footing, he said.