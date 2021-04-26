 Skip to main content
Ex-UNO grad student pleads guilty to coercion, enticement of teen he tutored
Ex-UNO grad student pleads guilty to coercion, enticement of teen he tutored

  • Updated
A 30-year-old Chinese national has pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor involving a teen he tutored while he was a graduate student at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Zhijun Xia will face at least 10 years in prison at his sentencing in July.

Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp said Xia was hired to tutor a teenager in Chinese but started asking her over the social media app WeChat about her sexual history.

On July 10, 2018, while the girl was at a summer camp at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Xia messaged her about his plan to visit her in Lincoln the next day. He reserved a hotel room, took her there and subjected her to sexual penetration, according to Sharp.

Xia was 27 at the time. The girl was 15.

The FBI, Omaha Police Department, the University of Nebraska-Omaha Police Department and the Lincoln Police Department investigated the case.

