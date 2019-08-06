An Uber driver and former TV weatherman caught driving drunk after he started asking riders for pot last year has been sentenced to a $500 fine and 17 days of house arrest.
Sean E. McMullen, 39, of Douglas, pleaded no contest to aggravated offense DUI.
Friday, Lancaster County Court Judge Rodney Reuter sentenced him to 17 days in jail to start Aug. 16, but allowed him to serve it on house arrest. He also revoked McMullen's driver's license for a year.
Police said at 3:21 a.m. July 7, 2018, a 31-year-old woman called them to 45th and A streets saying her Uber driver, McMullen, had been speeding up, then slamming on the brakes, and had asked riders for marijuana.
She told police his driving scared her and two friends with her who had used the ride-hailing smartphone app to get home. When McMullen stopped at 45th and A, he started revving the engine, and they got out. She told police McMullen got out and tried to get them to get back in the vehicle.
Police ended up arresting McMullen, who smelled of alcohol when they got there. At jail, his blood-alcohol level tested at 0.233%, nearly three times the legal limit to drive.
McMullen previously worked for TV stations KLKN in Lincoln and KETV in Omaha, according to his online LinkedIn profile.