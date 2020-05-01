Ex-TierOne CEO set to be released from prison to home confinement because of COVID-19

The 78-year-old former TierOne Bank CEO serving a federal sentence for defrauding the bank’s shareholders and misleading regulators before the bank failed in 2010 was set to be released Friday to serve the rest of his sentence confined to his Lincoln home, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gilbert "Gil" Lundstrom had more than five years left to serve on the 11-year term he got in 2016 after a jury found him guilty of 12 counts, including wire fraud, securities fraud and falsifying bank records.
He has been serving the sentence at the Federal Prison Camp in Yankton, South Dakota, and wasn't set for release until 2025, according to Federal Bureau of Prisons records.
But, last month, victims in the case were notified that Lundstrom had been approved for home confinement, where he will be monitored by Dismas Charities Inc. in Kearney, a company contracted by the government to provide reentry services, and supervised by the United States Probation Office in Lincoln.
Asked about the move, Eric Henning, a public information officer at the Yankton prison, said while he wasn't able to comment on any particular inmate's suitability for home confinement, "We can tell you that since the release of Attorney General (William) Barr's original memo to the (Board of Prisons) on March 26, 2020, instructing us to prioritize home confinement as an appropriate response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BOP has placed an additional 1,280 inmates on home confinement."
Henning said the Attorney General exercised emergency authority under coronavirus legislation to further increase home confinement a week later, and case management staff are urgently reviewing all inmates to determine which meet the criteria.
In 2018, the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed Lundstrom's sentencing, saying: "The evidence pointed inexorably to the conclusion that Lundstrom knew of the deteriorating quality of the bank’s loan and foreclosed-on property portfolios and its precarious overall financial condition, and that he then offered false representations in regulatory filings and press releases about TierOne’s capital position and regulatory compliance.”
The court said Lundstrom directed a spreadsheet be prepared to quantify projected losses in the bank's loan portfolio. Then, not only did Lundstrom take no corrective action upon getting the information, he opposed the disclosure of it to the board of directors.
When that effort failed, he insisted that the spreadsheets be collected at the end of the board meeting, rather than placed in the board binders, where bank regulators would see them, and ordered that notes about the board’s discussion at its May 2009 meeting on nonperforming loans be removed from the official minutes.
In addition to the prison time, Lundstrom was ordered to pay $3.1 million in restitution.
Rick Small, who was vice president and supervising principal for TierOne Investments and Insurance, said nothing will change what happened, and they've all had to find ways to move on from it.
"Sure, I am sad by what was lost and what could have been. But, as they say, it is what it is. I am glad he and others were held accountable for their crimes and pray they've taken advantage of opportunities they've been given to reflect on their choices and resolve to be better in the future," he said Friday.
Small said not only does he think about those employees, shareholders and account holders "wronged and hurt by those terrible decisions and choices," but also about the families and loved ones of those who perpetrated the wrongs.
He said he has no soft spot in his heart for the three men convicted and is glad they served some sort of sentences.
"But, there are many victims in this case, and lamenting what happened to 'me' and wanting my 'pound of flesh' is a waste of time and energy," Small said. "In the end, who am I to judge? There is only one judge, and we will all be judged in the end."
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.