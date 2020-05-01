Ex-TierOne CEO set to be released from prison to home confinement because of COVID-19

Rick Small, who was vice president and supervising principal for TierOne Investments and Insurance, said nothing will change what happened, and they've all had to find ways to move on from it.

"Sure, I am sad by what was lost and what could have been. But, as they say, it is what it is. I am glad he and others were held accountable for their crimes and pray they've taken advantage of opportunities they've been given to reflect on their choices and resolve to be better in the future," he said Friday.

Small said not only does he think about those employees, shareholders and account holders "wronged and hurt by those terrible decisions and choices," but also about the families and loved ones of those who perpetrated the wrongs.

He said he has no soft spot in his heart for the three men convicted and is glad they served some sort of sentences.

"But, there are many victims in this case, and lamenting what happened to 'me' and wanting my 'pound of flesh' is a waste of time and energy," Small said. "In the end, who am I to judge? There is only one judge, and we will all be judged in the end."

