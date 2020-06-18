Ex-Seward County deputy appeals decision upholding state police council's decision

A former Seward County sheriff's captain is appealing a court ruling that upheld a state council's decision to deny him for expedited training to get his law enforcement certification in Nebraska because he failed to disclose a prior arrest in Georgia and an investigation into his police certification there.
But it looks as if Blake Swicord will continue his work with the drug interdiction task force.
Swicord had resigned from the sheriff's office Jan. 2, when he failed to meet the deadline to get certified here.
But he was hired back within a week after Seward County commissioners voted to approve a temporary, six-month task force consultant/trainer position.
And on Tuesday, as that position neared an end, the board approved a new one — coordinator of the Seward County Homeland Security Investigations Criminal Interdiction Task Force West — without requiring that it be filled by a certified law enforcement officer, a job seemingly tailored for Swicord.
At the meeting, Darrell Zabrocki of Seward, who is running for a spot on the board and defeated his only opponent in the primary, voiced his objection before the board voted unanimously to approve the position following an executive session.
"These civilian positions are nothing more than a means to circumvent the statutory requirement," said Zabrocki, a former sheriff's deputy himself.
He expressed concerns about criminal and civil liability of Swicord leading the task force as a civilian. What if there is an officer-involved shooting or an excessive-force issue and he is involved, he asked.
"The current police climate in the country requires law enforcement to do it better, do it cleaner, and to follow statute and policy at a level greater than ever before," he said.
On Wednesday, when asked about Swicord and the new position, Sheriff Mike Vance said Swicord and his attorney decided to appeal the judge's May ruling due to "new evidence" obtained through a Nebraska open records request.
"He is entitled to due process and has appealed the decision," the sheriff said.
Vance didn't elaborate on what the new evidence was. It's also unclear if the Nebraska Court of Appeals, which reviews a decision based on the evidence that was on the record, would consider it.
He said if the courts uphold the decision, "I will have to let him go."
In November, Swicord filed a lawsuit asking the court to review the Nebraska Police Standards Advisory Council's Oct. 21 denial of his application to the reciprocity training program at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center.
The shortened training program is offered for those who have worked as law enforcement officers in other states.
And Swicord has been in law enforcement for 25 years.
In a strongly worded written decision, which followed a hearing Sept. 17, the council denied his application based on two things he failed to disclose on his application: that he had been arrested for battery; and that the law enforcement license he holds in Georgia is under investigation.
At the hearing, Swicord said he checked the "no" box on the question that asked if he had been arrested, charged or convicted on the advice of an Oklahoma attorney. He was arrested, but prosecutors dropped the charge for the incident involving an ex-girlfriend who later admitted to being the aggressor.
As for his failure to disclose that his professional license was under investigation in Georgia, Swicord said it was a misunderstanding. He said he never considered his police certification to be a license. And he had appealed a vote there to revoke it.
After an executive session lasting about an hour and a half, the seven council members — who include police chiefs, county sheriffs and a Nebraska State Patrol lieutenant colonel — voted unanimously to uphold the director's decision to deny Swicord's admission into the reciprocity certification course.
In the order that followed, the council said they were mindful of Swicord's dedication to the law enforcement work he performed in Georgia.
"However, when the petitioner came to Nebraska looking for a fresh start, he failed to demonstrate the necessary good character qualities demanded of any Nebraska officer. His actions in the application process demonstrate to this body that the petitioner cannot be considered to be a person who can be characterized as being truthful, honest or trustworthy."
Swicord said later that the council was "getting into box-checking."
"It's like they're using a technicality to end my law enforcement career permanently," he said after the suit was filed.
In a decision May 13, Hall County District Judge Ryan Carson affirmed the council's decision, concluding that it was "appropriate and is supported by the evidence."
"Regardless of the outcome, the character affidavit asked whether petitioner had ever been cited or arrested for a violation of any law, and the undisputed evidence shows that the answer should have been yes," the judge wrote.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.