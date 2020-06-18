Ex-Seward County deputy appeals decision upholding state police council's decision

And Swicord has been in law enforcement for 25 years.

In a strongly worded written decision, which followed a hearing Sept. 17, the council denied his application based on two things he failed to disclose on his application: that he had been arrested for battery; and that the law enforcement license he holds in Georgia is under investigation.

At the hearing, Swicord said he checked the "no" box on the question that asked if he had been arrested, charged or convicted on the advice of an Oklahoma attorney. He was arrested, but prosecutors dropped the charge for the incident involving an ex-girlfriend who later admitted to being the aggressor.

As for his failure to disclose that his professional license was under investigation in Georgia, Swicord said it was a misunderstanding. He said he never considered his police certification to be a license. And he had appealed a vote there to revoke it.

After an executive session lasting about an hour and a half, the seven council members — who include police chiefs, county sheriffs and a Nebraska State Patrol lieutenant colonel — voted unanimously to uphold the director's decision to deny Swicord's admission into the reciprocity certification course.