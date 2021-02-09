Ex-Raymond Central teacher faces 10 felonies for child porn

A former English teacher at Raymond Central Public Schools now faces 10 felony charges, nine of them for possessing child pornography and one for distributing it.

Jeffrey D. Nelson, 44 of Valparaiso, turned himself in on the allegations Monday, the same day the Saunders County Attorney's Office filed the charges.

After a brief court hearing, he posted his bond, which Saunders County Court Judge Andrew Lange set at $250,000. As a condition of his bond, Nelson is to have no contact with anyone under 18 except for his own children.

Derrick Joel, superintendent at Raymond Central Public Schools, said law enforcement informed them Monday of Nelson's arrest.

He said Nelson taught at the school but was removed from the classroom several weeks ago "and will not return."

Joel said throughout the process, the district has worked closely with law enforcement to gather information, assist with their investigation, and ensure student safety.

"Student safety remains, without question, our highest priority," he said, adding that counselors would be available to students and the district will begin taking additional steps to help students process this matter.