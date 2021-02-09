 Skip to main content
Ex-Raymond Central teacher faces 10 felonies for child porn
A former English teacher at Raymond Central Public Schools now faces 10 felony charges, nine of them for possessing child pornography and one for distributing it. 

Jeffrey D. Nelson, 44 of Valparaiso, turned himself in on the allegations Monday, the same day the Saunders County Attorney's Office filed the charges. 

Jeffrey D. Nelson

After a brief court hearing, he posted his bond, which Saunders County Court Judge Andrew Lange set at $250,000. As a condition of his bond, Nelson is to have no contact with anyone under 18 except for his own children. 

Derrick Joel, superintendent at Raymond Central Public Schools, said law enforcement informed them Monday of Nelson's arrest.

He said Nelson taught at the school but was removed from the classroom several weeks ago "and will not return."

Joel said throughout the process, the district has worked closely with law enforcement to gather information, assist with their investigation, and ensure student safety.

"Student safety remains, without question, our highest priority," he said, adding that counselors would be available to students and the district will begin taking additional steps to help students process this matter.

In a bio in the fall of 2018, Nelson said it was his second year teaching full-time at Raymond Central. He coached the junior high speech team and drama club for middle and high school students. Nelson said he taught speech and drama for 12 years in Omaha before that.

In an affidavit to get a warrant to search Nelson's Valparaiso home, Investigator Ed Sexton of the Nebraska Attorney General's Office said automated software that he runs, which attempts to find computers file-sharing child pornography, directed him to an IP address that ultimately tracked back to Nelson.

Sexton said the investigatory software downloaded files, allegedly shared by Nelson's IP address between Nov. 29 and Jan. 2, which included a number of photos and videos depicting sexual activities involving juveniles.

Law enforcement went to Nelson's property Jan. 7 and seized a laptop and three digital cameras, according to court records.

If Nelson is convicted, the distribution charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of three years in prison and up to 50 years. The penalty for possession charges is up to 20 years. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

