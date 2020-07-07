Ex-prison psychologist charged after allegedly being caught with letter from State Pen inmate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A former Nebraska State Penitentiary psychologist now faces a felony charge after a random search of her bag at work in February allegedly turned up a letter from an inmate and three cell phones, according to court records.

On Monday, the Lancaster County Attorney's Office charged Sarah Tielke, 44, of Papillion, with unlawful acts in the Department of Corrections, a felony, in connection to the letter.

In an affidavit for a search warrant filed in March, a DCS investigator said on Feb. 25, Tielke tried to put her bag in a locker after she was selected for a random search by the "randomizer button." When her bag went through the X-ray machine, scanners saw three iPhones inside.

Criminal investigator Kurt Kapperman said they also found a four-page letter an inmate had written her suggesting there was a romantic relationship between them.

Kapperman said Tielke told him the cellphones belonged to her children and she was thinking of selling them, but not in the prison. He said a day later they also found a cellphone SIM card in a computer bag where Tielke's state-issued cellphone had been kept.

Prosecutors said Tielke was charged only for the letter, unauthorized communication with an inmate, which she allegedly had for a week without turning it over.