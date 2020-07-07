You are the owner of this article.
Ex-prison psychologist charged after allegedly being caught with letter from State Pen inmate
Ex-prison psychologist charged after allegedly being caught with letter from State Pen inmate

A former Nebraska State Penitentiary psychologist now faces a felony charge after a random search of her bag at work in February allegedly turned up a letter from an inmate and three cell phones, according to court records.

On Monday, the Lancaster County Attorney's Office charged Sarah Tielke, 44, of Papillion, with unlawful acts in the Department of Corrections, a felony, in connection to the letter. 

In an affidavit for a search warrant filed in March, a DCS investigator said on Feb. 25, Tielke tried to put her bag in a locker after she was selected for a random search by the "randomizer button." When her bag went through the X-ray machine, scanners saw three iPhones inside.

Criminal investigator Kurt Kapperman said they also found a four-page letter an inmate had written her suggesting there was a romantic relationship between them.

Police arrest Lincoln man who allegedly sold heroin to undercover officers 14 times

Kapperman said Tielke told him the cellphones belonged to her children and she was thinking of selling them, but not in the prison. He said a day later they also found a cellphone SIM card in a computer bag where Tielke's state-issued cellphone had been kept.

Prosecutors said Tielke was charged only for the letter, unauthorized communication with an inmate, which she allegedly had for a week without turning it over.

She is set to make her first court appearance in the case later this month.

Prisons logo 2020
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

