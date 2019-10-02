A 26-year-old former prison employee is accused of smuggling jewelry, cellphones and drugs to an inmate at the Lincoln Correctional Center.
Prosecutors charged Megan Michon, of Lincoln, on Monday with unlawful acts by a corrections employee, a felony.
In court records, an investigator with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said he got information that Michon, a medical aide at LCC, may be bringing contraband into the prison in exchange for money.
The investigator said prison staff found a cellphone in the prison and found information on it about the purchases of a gold necklace with a cross and two earrings that had been sent to Michon's address.
You have free articles remaining.
On Aug. 21, they found an inmate with the jewelry. That same day, Michon was arrested. She bonded out a day later.
Investigators say they believe she smuggled in the jewelry, two cellphones and some drugs. They didn't say how much she allegedly got in return.
At a hearing Tuesday, a judge appointed the Lancaster County Public Defender's office to represent her.