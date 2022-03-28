Ex-president of Lincoln security company sentenced for not turning in payroll taxes

The former president of Lincoln Guard Security Co., Janis Strautkalns, has been sentenced to a 12-month split sentence for not paying more than $90,000 in payroll taxes.

He will have to serve community confinement for six months, followed by six months of home detention with electronic monitoring and three years of supervised release, as part of U.S. District Judge John Gerrard's sentence.

Strautkalns also will have to pay $90,586 in restitution.

In an indictment, federal prosecutors alleged that Strautkalns had withheld payroll taxes from employees' paychecks but, between the third quarter of 2016 through the end of 2018, failed to submit them to the IRS.

Altogether, it added up to about $90,500 in unpaid payroll taxes, according to court records.

Strautkalns, of Lincoln, initially faced 14 counts, but pleaded guilty to one in a deal with prosecutors.

The company is defunct, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office.

