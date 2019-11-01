{{featured_button_text}}

A judge Friday fined the former owner of a Walton dog rescue $1,000 for animal neglect.

Kandice Bremer, 59, pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charge last month.

Prosecutors said between Feb. 27, 2018, and May 17, 2019, she operated a dog rescue, All Hounds on Deck.

When several of the dogs the rescue had taken in had to be moved to other shelters due to overcrowding, reports started coming in about many of them being in bad condition. Some had bite marks and developmental problems. Many required medical intervention, according to investigators.

It led to Bremer being charged with cruelly neglecting an animal.

Lancaster County Judge Matt Acton sentenced her to the maximum fine allowed for the misdemeanor. The state didn't ask for a jail sentence.

The judge also ordered Bremer not to have any additional pets or animals for the next five years aside from her eight dogs.

Today's mugshots

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments