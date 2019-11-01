A judge Friday fined the former owner of a Walton dog rescue $1,000 for animal neglect.
Kandice Bremer, 59, pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charge last month.
Prosecutors said between Feb. 27, 2018, and May 17, 2019, she operated a dog rescue, All Hounds on Deck.
When several of the dogs the rescue had taken in had to be moved to other shelters due to overcrowding, reports started coming in about many of them being in bad condition. Some had bite marks and developmental problems. Many required medical intervention, according to investigators.
It led to Bremer being charged with cruelly neglecting an animal.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
Lancaster County Judge Matt Acton sentenced her to the maximum fine allowed for the misdemeanor. The state didn't ask for a jail sentence.
The judge also ordered Bremer not to have any additional pets or animals for the next five years aside from her eight dogs.
Today's mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-01-2019
Last, First Name: BECKWITH, ERIC Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/14/1959 Booking Time: 10/31/2019 / 15:38:01 Charges: ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-01-2019
Last, First Name: GRIER, CLIFTON Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 03/12/1959 Booking Time: 10/31/2019 / 15:31:34 Charges: ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-01-2019
Last, First Name: GEORGE, JEREMY Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 07/11/1994 Booking Time: 10/31/2019 / 14:49:00 Charges: ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-FEL (R) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-FEL (R)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-01-2019
Last, First Name: HARRIS, DEANDRE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/15/1977 Booking Time: 10/31/2019 / 14:47:18 Charges: DRUG COURT REMAND (M) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $0-500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) DRUG COURT REMAND (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) DRUG COURT REMAND (M) DRUG COURT REMAND (M) DRUG COURT REMAND (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-01-2019
Last, First Name: HARPHAM, ERIKA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 10/15/1991 Booking Time: 10/31/2019 / 13:58:26 Charges: DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) POSS MARIJUANA, MORE THAN 1 LB (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-01-2019
Last, First Name: KENDALL, TIMOTHY Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 11/04/1999 Booking Time: 10/31/2019 / 13:11:46 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (I)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-01-2019
Last, First Name: WILLIAMS, EDWARD Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 06/27/2001 Booking Time: 10/31/2019 / 12:43:17 Charges: CONFINE FOR OTHER AUTHORITY -SPEC AGRMNT (X)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-01-2019
Last, First Name: TIERNEY, DOMINIQUE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 06/18/1994 Booking Time: 10/31/2019 / 11:51:32 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-01-2019
Last, First Name: REEVES, DEWONN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 03/03/1991 Booking Time: 10/31/2019 / 11:12:34 Charges: ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) ATTEMPT STRANGULATION (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-01-2019
Last, First Name: TERRY, VICTORIA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 07/01/1985 Booking Time: 10/31/2019 / 10:54:29 Charges: PRS REVOKED COUNTY (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-01-2019
Last, First Name: BOUWENS, CHRISTOPHER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/20/1978 Booking Time: 10/31/2019 / 10:36:23 Charges: TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-01-2019
Last, First Name: ROBERTS, CLINTON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/12/1981 Booking Time: 10/31/2019 / 10:31:19 Charges: ATTEMPT GENERATION OF CHILD PORN - AGE 19+ (F2) SEXUAL ASSAULT OF CHILD - 3RD DEG (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-01-2019
Last, First Name: GREEN, ARAHE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 07/10/1998 Booking Time: 10/31/2019 / 09:06:50 Charges: DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) ATT DEL/MANUF/INT TO DELV SCHD 1,2,3 DRUG (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-01-2019
Last, First Name: CARRANZA, STEVEN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/31/1963 Booking Time: 10/31/2019 / 02:39:38 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-01-2019
Last, First Name: GONZALES, ERIC Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 01/30/1992 Booking Time: 10/31/2019 / 01:56:35 Charges: ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-01-2019
Last, First Name: DAVIS, ASHLEY Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 03/27/1983 Booking Time: 10/31/2019 / 01:51:36 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (I) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-01-2019
Last, First Name: GAINES, ALONZO Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/11/1984 Booking Time: 10/31/2019 / 01:15:51 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-01-2019
Last, First Name: HUDDLESTON, TYLER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/11/1988 Booking Time: 10/30/2019 / 22:37:43 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-01-2019
Last, First Name: GOLDEN, TRAVIS Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 02/28/1976 Booking Time: 10/30/2019 / 19:55:07 Charges: DISTURBING THE PEACE (M) DISTURBING THE PEACE (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-01-2019
Last, First Name: NEVELS, TRAVES Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 04/11/1993 Booking Time: 10/30/2019 / 18:27:25 Charges: OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1) RESISTING ARREST (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-01-2019
Last, First Name: HENNING, ELIZABETH Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 05/04/1999 Booking Time: 10/30/2019 / 16:57:44 Charges: THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-01-2019
Last, First Name: KIRBY, EDWARD Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/04/1980 Booking Time: 10/30/2019 / 16:20:52 Charges: POSS MARIJUANA, MORE THAN 1 LB (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-01-2019
Last, First Name: TRIMMER, ALYSON Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 11/24/1990 Booking Time: 10/30/2019 / 15:36:39 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS METH W/INT TO DELVR (28-140G) (F1C) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) DEL/POSS W/INTENT TO DELIVER (HAZ DRUG) (F2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-01-2019
Last, First Name: SACCA, NICHOLAS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/02/1960 Booking Time: 10/30/2019 / 15:28:54 Charges: IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-01-2019
Last, First Name: KUOT, CHATIM Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 01/01/1988 Booking Time: 10/30/2019 / 14:53:23 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-01-2019
Last, First Name: BURNS, RONALD Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 01/31/1971 Booking Time: 10/30/2019 / 14:25:18 Charges: COU PSR CUST SANCTION (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) VIOLATION OF PROBATION-SEE ORIG CHARGE (B)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-01-2019
Last, First Name: WRIGHT, DESSIVEE Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 02/09/1990 Booking Time: 10/30/2019 / 13:45:23 Charges: ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-FEL (R) ATTEMPT SEX OFFENDER REGIS ACT VIOLATION (F4) PRS REVOKED COUNTY (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-01-2019
Last, First Name: KNAPPERT, JOSHUA Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/24/1983 Booking Time: 10/30/2019 / 13:39:46 Charges: ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-01-2019
Last, First Name: HIBLER, THOMAS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/11/1989 Booking Time: 10/30/2019 / 13:00:15 Charges: MENTAL HEALTH COMMITMENT ACT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-01-2019
Last, First Name: HARPHAM, JACOB Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/17/1994 Booking Time: 10/29/2019 / 21:17:30 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-01-2019
Last, First Name: MOSBY, TOMMY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/11/1978 Booking Time: 10/29/2019 / 17:48:29 Charges: VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-01-2019
Last, First Name: SHARP, JEREAMY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/12/1996 Booking Time: 10/29/2019 / 15:01:18 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) CARELESS DRIVING (I) DUI-.08 BREATH-1ST OFF (MW)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-01-2019
Last, First Name: DEBOER, JENNIFER Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 11/28/1990 Booking Time: 10/29/2019 / 14:13:11 Charges: ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-01-2019
Last, First Name: WILLIAMS, JARVIS Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 01/10/1983 Booking Time: 10/29/2019 / 12:15:18 Charges: THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $1500-$5000 (F4) QUICK AND SPEEDY TRIAL (M)
View more mugshots here.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.