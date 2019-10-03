{{featured_button_text}}

A Walton woman who owned a dog rescue on Thursday pleaded no contest to cruelly neglecting an animal.

Kandice Bremer, 58, is set for sentencing Nov. 1, when Lancaster County Judge Matt Acton could sentence her to up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine and order her not to have a pet or any animal for up to five years.

But Chief Deputy County Attorney Bruce Prenda told the judge he wouldn’t be asking for jail time in the case.

Prenda said between Feb. 27, 2018, and May 17, 2019, Bremer operated a dog rescue, All Hounds on Deck.

He said during an investigation that involved the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office they learned that several dogs that All Hounds on Deck had taken in had to be moved to other shelters due to an issue of overcrowding.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Prenda said other shelters reported when they got the dogs many were in bad condition. Some had bite marks and developmental problems. Many required medical intervention, he said.

She was charged with the misdemeanor in August.

Today's jail mugshots

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments