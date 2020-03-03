You are the owner of this article.
Ex-OSHA employee gets probation, ordered to pay restitution for fabricating worksite inspections in Nebraska
A former Occupational Safety and Health Administration employee has been sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay $5,925 restitution for writing workplace inspections reports for checks of Nebraska companies that he never did.

Ricardo Peacock, 38, of Omaha, pleaded guilty to knowingly making false statements while serving as a compliance safety and health officer for the agency from Jan. 14, 2015, to March 3, 2016, according to court records.

In court records, prosecutors said Peacock concocted 10 inspection reports, including four in Lincoln at the U.S. Postal Service, Walmart, GlaxoSmithKlein and TCW Construction.

Senior U.S. Judge Laurie Smith Camp sentenced him in Omaha Monday to the probation term and restitution. 

