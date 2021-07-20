Ex-nurse at Lancaster County Jail accused of inappropriate relationships with inmates, theft of catalytic converters

A former nurse at the Lancaster County Jail now faces charges for allegedly having inappropriate conversations with three inmates, posting one's bond and stealing catalytic converters from a South Beltway work site to bond a second out.

Prosecutors charged 33-year-old Kimberly A. Whitney of Syracuse with unlawful acts by a corrections employee, a burglary near Adams and three theft charges, including the catalytic converters and a motorcycle near 23rd and Vine streets.

In an affidavit for her arrest Friday, Deputy Sheriff Jeremy Schwarz said he developed Whitney as a suspect during follow-up on the reported theft of catalytic converters from Nebraska Department of Transportation vehicles near Roca, along the South Beltway project, early June 4.

He said she had been employed with Wellpath as a licensed practical nurse at the Lancaster County Adult Detention Facility on West O Street until her security clearance was revoked June 3.

After subpoenaing internal affairs documents from the jail, Schwarz said he learned that between April 15 and June 3, Whitney had personal, concealed conversations with at least three inmates using a cellphone to communicate 98 times.