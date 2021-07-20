 Skip to main content
Ex-nurse at Lancaster County Jail accused of inappropriate relationships with inmates, theft of catalytic converters
A former nurse at the Lancaster County Jail now faces charges for allegedly having inappropriate conversations with three inmates, posting one's bond and stealing catalytic converters from a South Beltway work site to bond a second out. 

Prosecutors charged 33-year-old Kimberly A. Whitney of Syracuse with unlawful acts by a corrections employee, a burglary near Adams and three theft charges, including the catalytic converters and a motorcycle near 23rd and Vine streets. 

In an affidavit for her arrest Friday, Deputy Sheriff Jeremy Schwarz said he developed Whitney as a suspect during follow-up on the reported theft of catalytic converters from Nebraska Department of Transportation vehicles near Roca, along the South Beltway project, early June 4. 

Kimberly Whitney

Kimberly Whitney

He said she had been employed with Wellpath as a licensed practical nurse at the Lancaster County Adult Detention Facility on West O Street until her security clearance was revoked June 3. 

After subpoenaing internal affairs documents from the jail, Schwarz said he learned that between April 15 and June 3, Whitney had personal, concealed conversations with at least three inmates using a cellphone to communicate 98 times. 

He said she allegedly discussed buying a cellphone and shipping it to the jail, bringing him personal property from the jail's property room and disclosing jail operations and procedures. He said she put $250 on a second inmate's account to bond him out, then went to steal catalytic converters with him to get money to bond a third inmate out. 

Whitney made her first appearance on the allegations Friday. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

